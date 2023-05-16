Former LAPD Officer Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys, More Victims Sought

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been accused of sexually assaulting four boys while on the force, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced on Monday.

Paul Razo has been charged with sexually assaulting four boys at his Covina home "during various times between 2006 and 2017," according to a news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In the announcement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the 46-year-old was arrested on Wednesday by detectives with the special victims bureau. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office.

In their announcement about the charges, the sheriff's department shared that they believe there "may be additional unidentified victims" due to the "nature of the allegations and Mr. Razo's access to children."

The district attorney shared that the charges in the case "are deeply disturbing" and "particularly troubling" since Razo was employed with the agency until April. According to the Los Angeles Times, Razo's career with the department spans over 25 years.

It's unclear if Razo has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

According to the district attorney's office, the alleged victims in the case include two relatives of Razo. One is reported to have been 11 or 12 years old when the abuse began, and another was about 13.

Razo is also accused of sexually assaulting the sons of a woman he dated, the district attorney's office said. One victim was either 9 or 10 years old when the alleged abuse began and the other was 12. According to the news release, the boys would "often reportedly spend the night at his home.

"Childhood sexual abuse causes immeasurable harm, and our hearts go out to the victims who were victimized by someone they trusted," Gascón said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that they have access to the support and resources they need to heal. Sexual abuse of any kind is a heinous crime, and we will not tolerate it in our community."

Razo received an LAPD Medal of Valor in 2018 after pulling a man out of a burning car while off-duty in July 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Anyone with information tied to the case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.