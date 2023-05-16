Former LAPD Officer Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys, More Victims Sought

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón explained in a news release that the alleged crimes occurred prior to Paul Razo's departure from the Los Angeles Police Department in April

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 12:13 AM
Paul Razo is pictured in a Sheriff’s Department bulletin dated May 12, 2023. (LA County Sheriff’s Department)
Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been accused of sexually assaulting four boys while on the force, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced on Monday.

Paul Razo has been charged with sexually assaulting four boys at his Covina home "during various times between 2006 and 2017," according to a news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In the announcement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the 46-year-old was arrested on Wednesday by detectives with the special victims bureau. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office.

In their announcement about the charges, the sheriff's department shared that they believe there "may be additional unidentified victims" due to the "nature of the allegations and Mr. Razo's access to children."

The district attorney shared that the charges in the case "are deeply disturbing" and "particularly troubling" since Razo was employed with the agency until April. According to the Los Angeles Times, Razo's career with the department spans over 25 years.

It's unclear if Razo has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

According to the district attorney's office, the alleged victims in the case include two relatives of Razo. One is reported to have been 11 or 12 years old when the abuse began, and another was about 13.

Razo is also accused of sexually assaulting the sons of a woman he dated, the district attorney's office said. One victim was either 9 or 10 years old when the alleged abuse began and the other was 12. According to the news release, the boys would "often reportedly spend the night at his home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Childhood sexual abuse causes immeasurable harm, and our hearts go out to the victims who were victimized by someone they trusted," Gascón said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that they have access to the support and resources they need to heal. Sexual abuse of any kind is a heinous crime, and we will not tolerate it in our community."

Razo received an LAPD Medal of Valor in 2018 after pulling a man out of a burning car while off-duty in July 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Anyone with information tied to the case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Related Articles
suzanne morphew with her husband barry
Husband of Missing Mom Suzanne Morphew Speaks Out After Filing Lawsuit: Prosecutors Had 'Tunnel Vision'
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
New Mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell Released After She's Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Kids
Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murder Victim's Family Ready to Face Suspect in Court to 'Make Sure He Doesn't Get Away with It'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=615478267281530&set=pb.100064580866313.-2207520000. Thursday evening our organization was shaken by the senseless and tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Gwen served as a billing specialist within the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Prevention Bureau and has been a valued member of the city for 18 years. Even though she was small in stature, Gwen’s smile, laughter and personality filled a room as if she was a giant. Gwen lost her life late Thursday night as a result of a domestic violence murder/suicide incident that occurred at her home in Fort Lauderdale. Gwen was a sister, mother and grandmother who was taken from her family and friends far too early. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence please don’t ignore it. There are avenues of help if you are willing to do what needs to be done. Please don’t let Gwen’s tragedy be in vain. #cityoffortlauderdale #domesticviolenceawareness #domesticabuseawareness National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 https://www.thehotline.org See less
Beloved Fire & Rescue Volunteer Found Slain by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide After 911 Call by Her Son
Rossana Delgado
Ga. Mom Was Lured with False Promise of Shopping Trip, Then Tortured and Killed by Drug Traffickers
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister, 8, from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian and North West Cheer on Tristan Thompson During L.A. Lakers Playoff Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Sit Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game amid Rumored Romance
lori vallow daybell trial
Lori Vallow Daybell Has Just Been Convicted of Murdering Her Kids: What's Next for Her and Chad Daybell?
Sarah Yarborough and Patrick Nicholas
Discarded Cigarette Leads to Man's Conviction for Strangling Wash. Teen with Stockings in 1991
Kouri and Eric Richins
Husband of Children's Book Author Accused of Murdering Him Suspected She Was Having Affair
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Mookie Betts Launches Podcast, Says He's 'Not Going to Waste' Life 'Only Thinking About Baseball' (Exclusive)
Alexis Saborit
Man Who Beheaded Girlfriend on Minnesota Sidewalk Convicted of First-Degree Premeditated Murder
Trevor Jacob of the United States celebrates after the Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final on day eleven of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 18, 2014 in Sochi, Russia
Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Admits He Staged Calif. Plane Crash for YouTube Sponsorship Deal
General view of Arby's Restaurant
Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby's Restaurant in Louisiana
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne L.A. Home for Sale
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne List L.A. Home for $4.8 Million — See Inside!