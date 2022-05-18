Former Kansas U. Soccer Player Working to Become Physician Assistant Is Murdered, Husband Charged

A 25-year-old woman in Lawrence, Kan., was found dead inside her apartment — and police have arrested her husband and charged him with murder.

Regan Noelle Gibbs 25, was a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team. According to WIBW-TV, she was found critically injured at her apartment on Monday afternoon. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact nature of her injuries is unclear.

PEOPLE confirms that Gibbs' husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Kansas City Star, domestic violence is being considered as a factor in Gibbs' death.

Gibbs' sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the University of Kansas soccer program. In a statement on the website for the school's soccer team, coach Mark Francis expressed sorrow at the loss.

"Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan," Francis wrote. "She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Chad Joseph Marek Credit: Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to cover Gibbs' funeral costs.

"Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people," the GoFundMe organizers wrote. "She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become a Physicians Assistant to do mission work."

"Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her," the GoFundMe continues. "She is leaving behind her mom and four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss."

Marek has not yet entered a plea and is being held on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is set for May 24. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.