Former Kansas Police Officer Charged in Series of Alleged Sex Crimes

Todd Allen was a Hutchinson policeman for more than two decades

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 10:23 AM
Todd Allen
Todd Allen. Photo: Reno County Sheriff

A 51-year-old former police officer is facing more than 20 criminal charges in Kansas, where he stands accused of committing a series of sex crimes over a period of six years.

Chief Jeff Hooper of the Hutchinson Police Department revealed during a recent press conference that Todd Allen was arrested last week.

Allen was charged with two counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and five counts each of breach of privacy and eavesdropping.

Allen posted $250,000 bond for his release. PEOPLE tried to reach him Tuesday for comment to no avail.

According to Hooper, Allen worked for the department as a patrolmen for more than two decades.

Hooper suspects there could be additional victims out there, and encourages those individuals to come forward as soon as possible.

Hooper alleges the sex crimes happened between 2012 and 2018.

The department had opened at least 17 individual criminal cases against Allen, Hooper said.

"I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these type of crimes and this type of behavior ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day," Hooper said, calling Allen a "predator."

According to Hooper, the years-long string of sexual assaults stopped around the same time Allen retired from the force.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Information provided to detectives helped them identify Allen as a possible suspect.

Hooper also said police recently started receiving calls about a possible prowler or window peeper.

Allen had been arrested in connection with one of those calls, and detectives later linked him to the previously unsolved crimes.

Hooper did not discuss Allen's prior arrest in any detail while talking to the media.

Plea and attorney information was not available for Allen on Tuesday.

Related Articles
Mystikal backstage during Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II at Georgia International Convention Center on September 05, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Mystikal to Be Held Without Bail on Battery, Rape and Robbery Charges Until Trial, Judge Rules: Report
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rapper Mystikal Charged with First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment After Arrest: Police
Rebecca Kilps
Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student After Husband Allegedly Finds Texts Professing Love
Marissa Faye Carter
N.C. Cheer Coach Denies Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teenage Student
Isaiah John Metz
Pa. Man Facing 115 Child Sexual Abuse–Related Charges, Some Alleging Victims Were Younger than 13
Daniel Carney
Groom Found Guilty of Attempting to Sexually Assault Bridesmaid Days Before Wedding
Trafficking Arrests
Disney Employees, Judge Among 108 Arrested in Fla. Sting Operation Aiming to Catch Traffickers, Predators
El Dorado high school
High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade
Timothy Harrison
Long Island Teacher Accused of Giving 15-Year-Old Student Alcohol, Sexually Abusing Her in His Home
Brian Beck
Ex-Tenn. Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Raping Girl, 14, Takes Plea Deal to Avoid Trial, Possible Prison Time
Crime scene tape
Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes
jose tellez
Ill. Men Allegedly Committed 13 Violent Crimes in 4 Hours, Including Murder of a Dad Hanging Christmas Lights
Junell Mobley
Serial Sex Offender Out on Parole Allegedly Cuts GPS Tether, Assaults Woman at Gunpoint in Detroit
Keven Rodriguez
N.C. Police Officer Charged After Allegedly Dealing Cocaine in Uniform from His Patrol Car
mason dominguez
Vigil Held for Las Vegas Child Found Dead in Freezer, Identified as 4-Year-Old Mason Dominguez
Nicholas Adam Ecker
'Hard to Process': Man Accused of Killing Baby in Alleged Arson Fire at Kansas Home of Ex