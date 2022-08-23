Former Kansas Police Officer Charged in Series of Alleged Sex Crimes

A 51-year-old former police officer is facing more than 20 criminal charges in Kansas, where he stands accused of committing a series of sex crimes over a period of six years.

Chief Jeff Hooper of the Hutchinson Police Department revealed during a recent press conference that Todd Allen was arrested last week.

Allen was charged with two counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and five counts each of breach of privacy and eavesdropping.

Allen posted $250,000 bond for his release. PEOPLE tried to reach him Tuesday for comment to no avail.

According to Hooper, Allen worked for the department as a patrolmen for more than two decades.

Hooper suspects there could be additional victims out there, and encourages those individuals to come forward as soon as possible.

Hooper alleges the sex crimes happened between 2012 and 2018.

The department had opened at least 17 individual criminal cases against Allen, Hooper said.

"I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these type of crimes and this type of behavior ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day," Hooper said, calling Allen a "predator."

According to Hooper, the years-long string of sexual assaults stopped around the same time Allen retired from the force.

Information provided to detectives helped them identify Allen as a possible suspect.

Hooper also said police recently started receiving calls about a possible prowler or window peeper.

Allen had been arrested in connection with one of those calls, and detectives later linked him to the previously unsolved crimes.

Hooper did not discuss Allen's prior arrest in any detail while talking to the media.

Plea and attorney information was not available for Allen on Tuesday.