Former Indiana U. Football Player Is Fatally Shot During Protests Following George Floyd’s Death

A former Indiana University football player was shot and killed at a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd.

Chris Beaty, 38, was attending a demonstration in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night, when gunfire erupted. Beaty was shot multiple times, according to the Indianapolis Star. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have made one arrest, but have not publicly identified the suspect.

Beaty was well-known in Indianapolis. After playing as a lineman at Indiana University from 2000 to 2004, he became a local business leader. He ran several night clubs in the area before opening an events promotion company in 2011. He was still a big supporter of the Indiana football program, keeping in contact with the coach and several other alumni.

There have been nightly demonstrations in Indianapolis -- and around the country -- to protest Floyd's death at the hands of police officers.

One officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and arrested on third-degree murder charges, while three other officers involved were also fired. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told CNN he believes the three officers with Chauvin were "complicit" in Floyd's death.

In a statement, IU football coach Tom Allen said that Beaty's death was "just devastating."

"His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together," Allen said. "I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend."

"To have somebody with that type of presence and what he stood for ripped away from us like that, it’s unimaginable,” Courtney Roby, his former teammate and roommate, tells the Indianapolis Star. “Whoever did this, they have no clue of the void they [caused] a lot of people. With everything going on in our country right now, and the negativity that swirls around, just to have one positive light, one glimmer dimmed, it’s unimaginable.”

