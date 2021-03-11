Former Illinois Chemistry Teacher Convicted of Pouring Liquid Nitrogen on Student

Garry Brodersen, 66, was found guilty of one count of reckless conduct and one count of endangering the health or life of a child after a two-day trial

A former Illinois chemistry teacher has been convicted of pouring liquid nitrogen on a student during science class.

Garry Brodersen, 66, was found guilty of one count of reckless conduct and one count of endangering the health or life of a child after a two-day trial, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Both charges are class A misdemeanors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prosecutors said that, in May 2018, Brodersen was performing a science demonstration for his class when he poured liquid nitrogen on a student's chest and groin area.

The student had volunteered to take part in the experiment, but did so under the impression that the liquid nitrogen would only be poured onto their chest, a spokesperson for the state's attorney's office told CBS Chicago.

The student was lying on their back in a chemistry classroom when Brodersen poured the liquid nitrogen onto their chest, then poured a larger amount onto their groin, the Daily Herald reports.

Cellphone footage reportedly showed the student jumping to their feet in pain after the chemical was poured on their groin, according to the Herald.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The state's attorney's office said the student suffered burns to their groin area and one of their fingers from the incident.

In a written statement, State's Attorney Robert Berlin called the case "very disturbing."

"Mr. Brodersen displayed extremely poor judgement when he doused a student with a dangerous chemical during a science demonstration," Berlin said.

Brodersen has not yet been sentenced for the crime, though he is expected to reappear in court on March 18.

Following the incident, Brodersen resigned and voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate, a spokesperson for the school district told the Chicago Tribune.