Ex-Idaho State Trooper Called Police to Say Wife Shot Herself. Now He's Charged with Murder

Daniel C. Howard is facing charges of murder and domestic battery in connection with the February 2021 death of his wife, Kendy Howard

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 24, 2023 05:03 PM
Kendy Howard April 30, 1972 - February 2, 2021
Kendy Howard. Photo: facebook

More than two years after telling authorities that his wife had fatally shot herself, a former Idaho state police trooper has been charged with her murder, according to authorities and multiple news outlets.

Daniel C. Howard, 57, of Athol, surrendered himself to police on April 21 and faces charges of murder and domestic battery in connection with the February 2021 death of his wife, Kendy Howard, according to a press release from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

On February 2, 2021, Howard allegedly called police and told them that his wife had shot herself, the Coeur d'Alene Press reports. Investigators now say they found probable cause after determining the woman's wound was not self-inflicted, according to the outlet.

Howard reportedly already has a criminal history. He resigned from the Idaho State Police in 2014, after initially being put on administrative leave without pay as investigators looked into criminal charges he faced in Kootenai and Bonner counties, according to the CDA Press.

Authorities alleged at the time that Howard threatened to kill his "best friend" after he found out his wife was having an alleged affair with him, the Spokesman-Review reports. Howard was accused of pouring syrup into his friend's cars, leaving him vulgar messages, and firing a shotgun at his home, according to the outlet.

Howard also allegedly stole thousands of rounds of ammunition from state police and used a fake name in an application for a motorcycle, Fox News reports.

After striking a plea deal with prosecutors for charges of malicious injury to property, petty theft, title fraud and failing to tag a deer he shot, he spent 120 days in jail and completed 600 hours of community service, the Spokesman-Review reports.

Former Idaho state trooper arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Daniel Howard reportedly told officers that his wife shot herself on Feb. 2, 2011
Daniel Howard. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

According to the CDA Press, Howard reportedly fatally shot a woman while on duty in 2011, but the incident was later ruled justified by a separate investigative agency.

Kendy was remembered in her obituary as someone who had a "bubbly personality" and "ability to make everyone feel as if they were her friend." The 48-year-old Idaho native leaves behind two children and one grandchild, among other loved ones.

Howard remains jailed with no bond and is set to be arraigned next week, KREM-TV reports. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

