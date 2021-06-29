Former Houston Police Sergeant Killed Librarian Wife, Whose Body Was Discovered by Daughter

Belinda Hernandez had been married to her husband, Hilario, for more than 30 years

A former Houston police sergeant pleaded guilty on Friday to the 2019 murder of his school librarian wife, and was sentenced to spend decades behind bars, PEOPLE confirms.

Hilario Hernandez was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with credit for the 826 days he has spent in jail since his arrest, Brazoria County court records show.

On March 23, 2019, Hernandez' wife, 52-year-old Belinda Hernandez, was found shot dead in the kitchen of her Pearland home by her daughter, KTRK reported. Pearland police said at the time that Hernandez, then a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, was named in an arrest warrant that day. Later in the day, his vehicle was found about 250 miles away in Kingsville, Tx., where he was arrested at a motel.

The couple had been married for more than 30 years. KTRK reports that authorities still do not know the motive for the killing.

At the time of her death, the Pearland ISD issued a statement saying, "Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years. Pearland ISD will provide counselors for students and staff for as long as needed."

The couple's daughter, Christina Foos, who became an educator in Pearland like her mother, faced her father in court on Friday, reports KTRK.

"It's definitely been a long two years," she told the outlet in an interview with the station. "A devastating situation for my brother and myself. Essentially, that day, we lost both our parents. Mainly, what I made the focus about was her and her legacy. I made that known in the speech that it is no longer about him and it's completely about her."

Hernandez' attorney, Steve O. Gonzalez, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.