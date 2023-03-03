JonBenét Ramsey's Family Home Where the Beauty Queen Was Found Murdered Up for Sale

The Colorado house where the 6-year-old was found murdered in 1996 is listed for nearly $7 million

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 3, 2023 09:35 PM
Jonbenet Ramsey cover
JonBenét Ramsey. Photo: Splash News Online

The house where the body of 6-year-old pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey was discovered in the basement in 1996 is up for sale for nearly $7 million.

The 5-bedroom, 7,240-square-foot house in Boulder, Colo. was put on the market Wednesday and has been on and off the market a handful of times since 2008, and was last up for sale in 2014, asking almost $2 million at that time.

The house's listing on LIV Sotheby's International Realty describes the home as a "Stately and modernized 1920's Tudor estate in an epic Boulder location," adding that it has "timeless appeal."

The photo tour provides shots of the "spacious" lower level of the house, which the realty group explains features "stone accents" including what appears to be the refinished basement area which is now a "media room, wet bar, wine cellar, fireplace and half bath."

No disclosure of the events of 1996 are included within the listing.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Sakuma/AP/Shutterstock (6381979a) John Mark Karr, JonBenet Ramsey The home in Boulder, Colo. where JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in 1996. The home is up for sale again, The Daily Camera reported JonBenet Ramsey Home, Boulder, USA
Paul Sakuma/AP/Shutterstock

The Ramseys originally purchased the house in 1991 then sold it to a group of investors in 1998, according to Boulder County assessor records, according to The Denver Post.

Following that, in 2001, the numerical address of the residence was changed and landscaping and fencing were put in to deter curiosity seekers, the Post reported. The current listing notes that the home features "towering trees" and is "gated for privacy."

JonBenét was found sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to death in the home on Dec. 26, 1996. Her killer remains at large.

In November, Boulder police announced they would be consulting with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team to reexamine JonBenét's case. Local, state, and federal authorities have been working with the District Attorney's Office, Colorado's Department of Public Safety, Colorado's Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and DNA labs.

"This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet's killer," Police Chief Maris Herold said in the update. "That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."

Boulder police considered the child's parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, primary suspects early in the investigation. Patsy died from ovarian cancer in 2006; the Ramseys were publicly exonerated two years later. John maintains the couple's innocence.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

