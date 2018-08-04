Former GOP Leader Allegedly Kills Mom’s Dog and Claims He Received 'a Command from God to Do It'

A former leader of the Republican Party in South Carolina was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother’s dog to death and claimed he’d been commanded by God to do it.

Todd Kincannon, a former lawyer who served as the executive director of the GOP in South Carolina, was arrested on July 26 at his parents’ home in Simpsonville, according to a police report obtained by WYFF News 4.

Kincannon’s mother, who has not been named, told police she was “absolutely terrified” when her son allegedly began attacking her dog, Bailey, with his bare hands, the outlet reported.

He “needlessly mutilated” his mother’s 10-year-old beagle and cattle dog mix by “choking and stabbing the dog multiple times until death,” according to warrant issued for his arrest, obtained by The Greenville News.

The former lawyer was found bloody outside of his parents home in nothing but his underwear with cuts on his arms and hands and covered in dog hair, according to the police report.

Bailey was found lying in a pool of blood in the family’s kitchen. His motive for the attack came from God, he allegedly told police.

“I know I’m the second coming of Christ and I got a command from God to do it,” he said, according to the report.

“Every 1,000 years Jesus needs a sacrifice and blood must be spilt,” he continued.

It is unclear if Kincannon has retained an attorney.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he underwent a psychiatric evaluation, according to The State.

Before his arrest, he allegedly told police he knew he would undergo an evaluation but “from a legal standpoint you know, it’s in the state constitution that God is a sovereign and I honestly think he told me to do it,” the publication reported.

The Simpsonville Police Department has an arrest warrant for Kincannon for a charge of ill-treatment of animals, The State reported.

This is not the first time the former lawyer has been arrested. His law license was revoked after he was arrested in 2015 on criminal domestic violence charges, according to WACH News.