2 Men Found Dead at Former Gianni Versace Mansion Nearly 24 Years After Fashion Mogul's Murder

Authorities in Miami Beach, Fla., are investigating the deaths of two men who were discovered Wednesday in a room at the hotel that now occupies the former Gianni Versace mansion.

At this point, the names of the deceased have not been released. It is unknown how the two men died.

The bodies were discovered the day before the 24th anniversary of Versace's killing.

According to a statement from Miami Beach police, officers were dispatched to the Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel at around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Ocean Drive hotel sits in the building that used to be the late designer's home.

A member of the housekeeping staff came across the bodies.

"At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation," reads the statement.

Versace first purchased the mansion in 1992.

Over the years, Versace made more than $33 million in improvements to the structure and grounds.

His family sold the mansion in 2000.

Versace was shot to death outside his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 15, 1997.

The designer was murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan — who had already killed at least four other people in a spree that spanned several states, from Minnesota to Florida.

Days after Cunanan, 27, killed Versace with two gunshots, he died by suicide on a local houseboat as authorities closed in.