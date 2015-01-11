Former Gen. David Petraeus Could Be Indicted

The FBI and prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department have recommended retired Gen. David Petraeus face felony charges for passing classified information to his former mistress Paula Broadwell, according to reports.

In 2012, Petraeus resigned as the director of the Central Intelligence Committee after admitting to having an affair.

“After being married for over 37 years, I showed extremely poor judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair,” Petraeus, then 60, said in a message to his staff.

Meanwhile, Broadwell, who had been working with Petraeus on his biography, All In: The Education of General David Petraeus, returned home to her husband and two sons to work on her repairing her family.

“She’s been devastated by this,” Broadwell’s brother, Stephen Kranz, told PEOPLE at the time. “She is filled with guilt and shame for what she’s done and she’s incredibly sorry for the pain she’s caused her husband, her family, Petraseus’s family. She accepts responsibility for her actions and knows she made a mistake.”

According to reports, FBI officials discovered classified emails on Broadwell’s computer while investigating the affair. Now, it’s up to the U.S. Attorney General to decide whether to indict Petraeus, which could result with a prison sentence.