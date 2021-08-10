Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired to represent the victim’s family, described the killing as “racially motivated” in a statement

Former Cop Accused of Shooting Man Outside Tenn. Kroger Store Over Loud Music Dispute

A former police officer has been charged with second-degree murder in Tennessee following an argument with a man over loud music coming from the man's car.

Gregory Livingston, 54, was working as a security guard at a Kroger in Memphis when he got into a verbal altercation with Alvin Motley at the supermarket's gas station on Saturday evening, according to an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities said Motley was holding a can of beer and a lit cigarette as he approached Livingston. Livingston then drew a handgun and shot Motley in the chest.

Motley was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived.

Livingston is a former police officer in Horn Lake, Miss., a spokesperson with the Horn Lake Police Department told WMC-TV. He was an officer from August 1998 until he resigned in April 2001, a commander at the department said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he has been hired to represent the victim's family.

"My heart breaks for the Motley family as they grieve the tragic and preventable loss of Alvin," Crump wrote in a statement. "Kroger and companies that employ security have the ultimate responsibility to train and equip their employees and contractors on de-escalation techniques, similar to the training we've been advocating for law enforcement officers."

He continued, "There is no reason that a Black man trying to gas up his car should lose his life because his music was louder than what a security guard prefers. There is no question in my mind that this crime was racially motivated and a white person playing loud music in similar circumstances would be alive."

Crump and Motley's family will hold a press conference at Mt. Olive CME Church in Memphis on Tuesday.