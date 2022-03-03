Former Colo. Police Officer Austin Hopp Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Elderly Woman with Dementia

Karen Garner, now 75, allegedly suffered a dislocated and fractured shoulder, contusions, and a bloody nose after officers detained her in June 2020

Austin Hopp, formerly of the Loveland Police Department in Colorado, pleaded guilty to a single charge of second-degree assault on Wednesday, local station 9News reports.

The former officer made headlines in April last year after body cam footage stemming from the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, an elderly woman with dementia who allegedly sustained serious injuries after she was violently detained by Hopp and another former officer, Daria Jalali, had surfaced.

Garner, now 75, was detained by Loveland Police after store employees saw her walking out of a Walmart with $13 worth of items she hadn't paid for.

Hopp, who was charged with misdemeanor first-degree official misconduct and two felonies, including second-degree assault of an at-risk adult and attempt to influence a public servant, accepted a plea deal that would lessen his sentence from 10-30 years to 2-8 years if the case had gone to trial, per CBS4 Denver.

"Today our office secured a guilty plea to Class 4 Felony Assault for former Loveland officer Austin Hopp related to his arrest of Karen Garner," Larimer and Jackson County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"This result brings significant criminal accountability for his assault of Ms. Garner & shows such abuse of power will not be tolerated," DA McLaughlin added.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Loveland Police Department for additional comment.

Arrest of Karen Garner The arrest of Karen Garner | Credit: Released by Life and Liberty Law Firm

In May 2021, Garner filed a civil complaint against Hopp, Jalali and a third officer, claiming they violated her rights during the arrest. The complaint further claims that Garner sustained contusions and a bloody nose, and that the officers dislocated and fractured her shoulder as they twisted her into submission.

In addition, surveillance footage from inside the Loveland police station seems to show Hopp, Jalali and former community service officer Tyler Blackett — who is also named in the complaint — reviewing and commenting on Hopp's body cam footage.

"I can't get those pictures of my mom being thrown to the ground. Humiliated. Officer Hopp smiling, laughing, giving fist bumps. We want justice and the only way it was going to happen is if he went to court and let a jury decide," said Garner's son John Steward, per local news station Fox31.

"This matters to a lot of people beyond our family. For their safety, for the town of Loveland, for the pride of the town they live in, and they were very disappointed today as well," Garner's daughter-in-law Shannon Steward told Fox31 of the court's and Hopp's decision to accept the plea deal.