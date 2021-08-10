Charles Zolot was found by an office janitor shortly before 6 a.m.

Former Client Arrested in Murder of N.Y.C. Divorce Lawyer Found Stabbed to Death in His Office

A New York City man is accused of stabbing his former attorney to death in his law office.

On Monday, Nando Perez, of the Bronx, was arrested in connection to the murder of Charles Zolot, according to the New York City Police Department. Perez has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Zolot was discovered unconscious in his Queens office shortly before 6 a.m. on August 5. According to WNBC, he was found by an office janitor, who called 911.

Upon arrival, emergency medical responders declared Zolot dead. He had suffered trauma to his face and torso, police said.

Perez was believed to be a disgruntled former client of Zolot, the Associated Press reports. According to his website, Zolot practiced family and bankruptcy law.

Speaking to WNBC, one attorney described the 65-year-old as "very likeable" and "not at all the kind of guy that would have an enemy or agitate anybody."

According to WCBS, police say that the night before Zolot's body was found, workers in the building reported hearing a loud argument.