Former Christian School Teacher Already Charged with Sex Crimes Now Accused of Twerking on Student at Prom

A student informed authorities that 39-year-old Julie Hoover made him feel uncomfortable at the Point of Grace Christian School prom, when she was allegedly twerking on him

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 15, 2022 04:35 PM
Julie Hoover
Julie Hoover. Photo: Taylor County Sheriff's Office

A former Christian school teacher already charged with sex crimes against a student now stands accused of twerking on a minor at a school dance.

The new charge stems from accusations made by a student who reportedly informed authorities that 39-year-old Julie Hoover made him feel uncomfortable at the Point of Grace Christian School prom in Perry, Fla., on April 8, when she was allegedly twerking on him, WCTV-TV reports.

The allegations were repeated by others at the dance, who told police they tried to force Hoover to stop by getting in between her and the student, according to the outlet.

The student also accused the former math teacher of coercing him into drinking alcohol at the event, including allegedly forcing the cup of her straw into his mouth, according to police.

Hoover was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student, the station reports.

She was arrested on the new charges Sept. 7, however, jail records indicate Hoover is no longer in custody.

Attorney information for Hoover was not immediately available and it was unclear if she entered a plea to the new charges.

PEOPLE previously reported in June that Hoover was released on $15,000 bond, after she was charged with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student, following the allegations of an 18-year-old student's mother, who said she found explicit messages between the ex-teacher and her son.

The mother told Taylor County sheriff's deputies that Hoover was allegedly trying to arrange for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work.

Investigators allege that Hoover and the student exchanged messages in March and April 2022.

The student had at least one class where Hoover was the teacher.

According to WCTV, authorities did not specify if the new charges involve the same student.

On Thursday, PEOPLE's request for comment from the Point of Grace Christian School and Taylor County authorities went unanswered.

