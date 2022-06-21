Former Cheerleading Coach Arrested in Rhode Island on Child Molestation Charges

Alyshia Tkacs, now 33, has been charged with five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation

A former cheerleading coach in East Providence, R.I., has been arrested in connection with child molestation almost a decade ago.

Alyshia Tkacs, now 33, has been charged with five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation. PEOPLE confirms that she is being held without bond until a hearing on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

East Providence police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC-6 that Tkacs was a coach for a competitive cheerleading organization. She met her alleged victim, a 12-year-old girl, in 2012.

According to charging documents obtained by the Providence Journal, the girl, who is now an adult, told the police that Tkacs molested her almost daily for two years. The girl was in Tkacs' competitive cheerleading program from 2012 to 2014.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Until her arrest, Tkacs was working at Care New England Health System, a hospital group in Rhode Island. In a statement to WPRI-TV, the hospital said that she has been disciplined pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Care New England conducted background checks prior to employment and those were clean," the statement reads. "She has been suspended indefinitely without pay and denied access to our campus. We take the care and safety of our community very seriously, so we immediately took action when notified."