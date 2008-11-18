Former Bachelor Winner Arrested in Texas Bar

It was another bump on the road to happily-ever-after for The Bachelor season six winner Mary Delgado when she was arrested for public drunkenness at a Texas bar early on Sunday.

Her weekend in Del Rio turned bad when the reality TV personality refused to leave a local bar, Lorina s Cantina, prompting the manager to call Val Verde County Sheriff s police.

The cops arrested an unruly Delgado, 41, who “kicked around” in the squad car on the way to jail, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff. She was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

Delgado, a former cheerleader for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was brought to the county jail at 2:32 a.m. Sunday and later released without being required to post bond money. She will return for a court date to be determined later, the spokesperson said.

The arrest wasn t the first sign of trouble for Delgado – she was arrested last year for allegedly punching fiance Byron Velvick, a pro-fisherman.