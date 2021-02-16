Former Australian Olympic Swimmer Allegedly Led Drug Syndicate That Smuggled Meth Inside Candles

Scott Miller, a medalist from the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, allegedly was involved with over $2 million worth of "ice" drugs

Scott Miller, a former Australian Olympic swimmer, has been arrested in connection to an alleged drug syndicate that smuggled illegal substances inside candles.

According to a New South Wales Police Force statement issued Tuesday, detectives began an investigation earlier this year into a "criminal syndicate involved in the supply of prohibited drugs — mainly methylamphetamine (ice)." Police said over $2 million worth of the drugs were involved.

After executing search warrant, authorities found "approximately one kilogram of heroin with a street value of $250,000, over $75,000 cash, mobile phones, documents, encrypted electronic devices and smaller amounts of prohibited drugs."

Police did not identify the suspects in the press release, instead stating that they arrested a 45-year-old "Rozelle man" and another 47-year-old man. Multiple outlets reported that Miller is the 45-year-old suspect. He was denied bail and is set to next appear in court in April, according to Nine News.

Detective John Watson said, per the outlet, that the syndicate hid the "ice" inside candles. "For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles but they weren't laced with fragrance, they were laced with death and misery," he said.

"This was not a small operation. They were well organized and well financed," Watson also claimed, according to the Associated Press.

The Sydney swimmer won two medals at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta: silver in the men's 100-meter butterfly and bronze in the men's 4-by-100-meter medley relay.