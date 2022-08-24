Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing

The son of Dean Westlake, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives, has been arrested and stands accused in his father's fatal bludgeoning.

Police in Anchorage have charged Tallon Westlake, 36, with manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with the death of his 62-year-old father.

Westlake's son called 911 Saturday morning just before 7 a.m., and allegedly told operators his father was dead, according to a statement from police.

"Upon arrival, officers with the Patrol Division made observations that have warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death," reads the statement.

On Sunday, after interviewing him, investigators arrested Tallon Westlake, who remains in custody without bond.

The statement does not identify the victim of the homicide.

But charging documents obtained by the Anchorage Daily News allege the politician, who resigned from office in 2017, was beaten to death by his son.

A neighbor told detectives he heard the father and son arguing, and remembered hearing someone yell, "Screw you — I'm not leaving," according to the documents, Anchorage Daily News reports.

Police arrived to find Tallon outside with blood on his hands and clothing, according to the court documents. He refused to speak to officials about what happened, the paper reports.

The killing happened inside the son's apartment, according to the charging documents, the Anchorage Daily News reports. Inside, police allegedly found blood on the walls and kitchen cabinets. The washing machine was also running, and the charging documents allege it appeared efforts had been made to clean up the floors.

Tallon Westlake has yet to enter pleas to the charges. Lawyer information was unavailable Wednesday.

Dean Westlake was a Democrat who was elected in 2016 but resigned in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement after being accused of sexual harassment by seven women on his staff, the Juneau Empire reported at the time.

It was also learned around that same time that he had fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl in 1988 when he was 28.