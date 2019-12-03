Former Ala. Police Officer Allegedly Kills Wife, Dumps Body in Parking Lot

Image zoom Facebook

A former Alabama police officer turned himself in for his wife’s death after her body was found in Mountain Brook.

On Sunday, the body of 31 year-old Megan Louise Montgomery was found in the parking lot of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex, WBRC, CBS 42 and WMBA report. The following day, her husband, a former Hoover police officer, surrendered to authorities.

While authorities are withholding the suspect’s name as they await warrants to be filed by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, his attorney, Anthony Spina, confirmed his identity with PEOPLE as Jason Bragg McIntosh.

Spina says he turned McIntosh in to police shortly after noon.

“To me, this case stands for the proposition that domestic violence is a real societal problem that is gender neutral and needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party,” Spina said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Death should not be the result of a relationship gone bad. This is all very sad but also very real.”

Police believe Montgomery’s death was a result of domestic violence.

In February, she was shot in the arm while allegedly wrestling over a gun with her husband. Less than a month later, the pair separated. Soon after that, in March, Montgomery filed a restraining order against McIntosh, who later resigned from the Hoover Police Department.

Montgomery took to social media to share her experience online. In one post before her death, the 31-year-old said she wanted to share the warning signs she chose to ignore, including allegedly being strangled before her marriage.

Montgomery was a co-founder of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Young Professionals Board. The group paid tribute to Montgomery, who was an active volunteer, in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I don’t think Megan ever met a stranger,” Allison Black Cornelius, chief executive officer at GBHS, told CBS 42. “She made friends so easily. She was just such a cheerleader personality. Her smile was just one of the most beautiful, bright smiles you could ever see.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.