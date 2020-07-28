Former 49ers Player Dana Stubblefield Convicted of Raping Developmentally Disabled Babysitter

According to officials, the former football player lured a 31-year-old woman to his home in April 2015 claiming to be interviewing for a potential babysitter position

Dana Stubblefield, a former NFL player, has been convicted of rape.

On Monday, the 49-year-old retired athlete, who joined the San Fransisco 49ers in the 1993 football season, was found guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment, after a nine-month trial.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Stubblefield "lured a developmentally disabled woman to his home" in Morgan Hill, California, under the guise of a babysitter job interview on April 9, 2015.

The victim — who was 31 at the time — was contacted via a babysitter hiring website, and she immediately reported the crime to Morgan Hill Police.

Stubblefield was also found to have used a gun during the sexual assault, though he was found not guilty of the rape of a person incapable of giving consent, and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent.

Stubblefield faces 15-years-to-life in prison and is currently being held without bail as he awaits his sentencing.

"This was a triumph of resilience. The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?" said District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a press release.

"It has been a long road for this remarkable woman," continued Rosen, "and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime."

Stubblefield's defense team argued that the assault was instead a "paid encounter for sex," according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which reported that attorneys will seek a new trial.

"There's a lot of information that we have that the jury was not allowed to have that we think would have been impactful to their decision," Stubblefield's attorney Allen Sawyer told the outlet. "We expect to keep fighting for Mr. Stubblefield's innocence. We will clear his name, and we look forward to fighting this out in the courts. This is just the first battle.''

Stubblefield was the 49ers' first-round pick in 1993 and also played briefly on the Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders' rosters before leaving the NFL in 2004.