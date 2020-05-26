Forensic DNA Expert CeCe Moore Solves Decades-Old Cold Cases in ABC's The Genetic Detective

CeCe Moore started her career as a genetic genealogist later in life — and she hopes to inspire others to pursue their true calling

Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore is one of the most sought-after experts in the world.

Since the spring of 2018, when Moore began solving crimes using her unique mix of DNA and family trees, she and her team at Parabon NanoLabs in Reston, Virginia, have solved 110 murders and rapes — averaging one per week.

But she didn't find her true calling — what she calls her "passion," at which she works tirelessly and happily, seven days a week — until middle age.

The 51-year-old hopes she can be an example for those who want to begin a new career later in life.

“I hope I can inspire other women,” she says.

Starting May 26, viewers will get to see just how Moore came to be regarded as one of the world's foremost forensic DNA experts when her new ABC News primetime series, The Genetic Detective, premieres at 10 p.m. ET.

In the six-episode series, Moore will give viewers an in-depth look into how she and her team at Parabon NanoLabs track down criminals.

Using DNA left by an unknown suspect at a crime scene and collected by members of law enforcement, Moore and her team can track down a suspected criminal’s identity using DNA voluntarily-submitted by relatives to the genealogy databases, GEDmatch, which is public, and Family Tree DNA, which is private.

In the series premiere, Moore takes viewers through her first-ever cold case — the brutal 1987 murders of young Canadian couple Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg in the Seattle area, which she solved in just two hours.

Thanks to Moore’s sleuthing, in June 2019, Washington truck driver William Earl Talbott II , 57, was found guilty of the couple’s murders and is serving two life sentences without parole. He is appealing his conviction.

An Unorthodox Career Path

As a pioneer in the world of genetic genealogy, Moore is routinely asked to speak at conferences and seminars worldwide. Since 2013, she's been the genetic genealogist on PBS’ Finding Your Roots, hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., and she has appeared many times on news and TV shows including 60 Minutes, 20/20, and Today.

But in high school and college, Moore, who had a strong singing voice and whose fellow students thought she would go on to become a movie star, had different goals in mind. After attending the University of Southern California on a full scholarship — majoring in vocal performance and then theater — she went on to become a model and actress.

When she was 35, she began working behind the camera, opening a production company with her partner, Lennart Martinson.

Then, in 2000, she started researching her own family tree — a hobby that would eventually transform her life.

Over the years, she honed her skills by using DNA to help people solve their family mysteries — like identifying someone’s great-great-grandfather and educating others about genetic genealogy.

In 2010, genealogy became Moore's full-time career, when she was 41. She has never looked back.

“I didn't find this incredibly meaningful career that I am so passionate about until middle age after pursuing two other careers,” she says.

“My path is a good example of how following your passion and dedicating yourself to something you really love, can lead to a very fulfilling life. I am proof that, as women, our lives are not over at 40!" she says. "In fact, it just might be the perfect time to finally pursue our own passions.”