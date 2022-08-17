Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score

The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score.

Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.

Those at the scene previously told police a "disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew" led to a physical altercation that then escalated, prompting Talib, 39, to shoot Hickmon, 43, multiple times, a Monday release from the Lancaster Police Department issued reads.

Police said on Monday that the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. at a community park in Lancaster, a city about 15 miles outside of Dallas.

Witnesses told police they knew Talib due to his involvement as a coach in the youth league, according to the affidavit obtained by NBC News.

The Dallas County Clerk's Office and Lancaster, Texas Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for court documents and comment Wednesday.

Talib, the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, turned himself into authorities Monday, his attorney Clark Birdsall confirmed.

"Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but went ahead and turned himself into the law this morning so his side of the story could be told," Birsdall told PEOPLE Monday.

Mike Hickmon. Facebook

Talib was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Monday afternoon and is currently being held on both a murder charge and a probation violation charge, which carries a $1,000 bond, according to Dallas County Jail records.

Both Yaqub and Aqib Talib, 36, coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats, according to WFAA-TV. The former NFL player's lawyer told WFAA Sunday that Aqib, who played for five different NFL teams over his 12-season career, was also at the game when Hickmon was killed.

"Aqib Talib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," Frank Perez told WFAA. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

According to WFAA-TV, Hickmon was the offensive coordinator for the D.E.A. Dragons.

Dragons' president Mike Freeman told the outlet that Hickmon — who he saw lying on the ground following the alleged shooting — was "more than just a coach."

"Great father, great man, great role model, great mentor," he said of Hickmon.

"I held his son, Little Mike Jr., and I held him like my son, and it was very, very, very hard to hold him and console him because again… just letting him know that we'll be there for him," Freeman told the outlet.

TexaSports/Facebook

About 80 children played in football games that evening, per the station.

"This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life. They'll never forget this moment," Freeman said of the tragedy.

Hickmon's friend Tevar Watson, who was reportedly on another field at the time of the incident, called the shooting "senseless."

"Yesterday was probably the worst day of my life," he told the outlet. "Lost a good guy — what we call a standup guy, one of the guys that's there for his family."