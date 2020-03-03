Footage Released of Actress Vanessa Marquez's Shooting Death as D.A. Reveals Officers Won't Face Charges

Image zoom Vanessa Marquez Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

Authorities have released graphic footage of the 2018 police shooting death of ER actress Vanessa Marquez.

In the body camera video obtained by KTLA, an officer is seen holding up a gun while shouting, “Vanessa. Drop whatever is in your hand, right now!” from the bottom of a staircase.

The video then pans to show what looks like a weapon being pointed at police — who were called to the scene on a welfare check — from the top of the stairs. Marquez is not visible in the footage.

Within seconds, the officer begins shooting and another officer later says, “Pull back. Pull back.”

The clip then fades to black.

The release of the video comes as the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that the officers involved in the shooting will not face any criminal charges.

According to a memo from the D.A.’s office, it was determined that officers Gilberto Carrillo and Christopher Perez with the South Pasadena Police Department acted legally.

Carrillo and Perez fired 12 rounds at Marquez after she raised a weapon at them, the memo states.

RELATED: ER Actress Fatally Shot by Police Who Thought Her BB Gun Was a Handgun: Reports

“Perez first saw the gun in Marquez’s left hand as she exited her apartment and crossed the landing. Like Carrillo, Perez also heard the sound of a firearm magazine being loaded, and looked to other officers who acknowledged the sound. Perez observed Marquez descending the staircase in what he perceived to be an aggressive manner, ‘definitely angry’ and ‘charging’ at them with the handgun drawn,” the district attorney’s office said in the memo.

After seeing Marquez’s weapon, both Carrillo and Perez fired multiple shots.

After the shooting, the officers examined Marquez’ weapon, which was later revealed to be a “an all-black BB gun,” according to the memo.

Still, the D.A. believes the men acted in self-defense as Marquez “posed an imminent threat to their lives.”

Image zoom Vanessa Marquez as Nurse Wendy Goldman Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

“Based on all the available evidence and the foregoing analysis, we find that Officers Carrillo and Perez acted in lawful self-defense and defense of others,” the memo concluded.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Marquez, who appeared for three seasons on the long-running NBC medical drama as nurse Wendy Goldman, was killed by South Pasadena police on Thursday, Aug. 30 following a welfare check at an apartment complex for someone “who was possibly suffering from a medical condition.” She was 49.

In a sheriff’s office statement shared after her death, it was revealed that South Pasadena officers found Marquez “having seizures” and “possibly suffering from mental health issues.”

Please see the following press release from city leaders regarding the officer involved shooting on 8/30/18. Thank you pic.twitter.com/RLdk0D1VzK — South Pasadena PD (@southpaspd) September 1, 2018

RELATED: Officers Who Fatally Shot ER Actress Vanessa Marquez ‘Acted Appropriately,’ Authorities Say

The star allegedly “became uncooperative” and “appeared to be unable to care for herself” leading authorities to bring in a county mental health expert for assistance.

In response to her death, Marquez’s family filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against South Pasadena. The family argues the death was a result of “negligence.”

“Mrs. Marquez’ death was the result of the officers’ negligence, poor tactics, overreaction and use of excessive force under the circumstances,” says the claim, according to the Pasadena Star-News.