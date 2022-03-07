Missing Florida Woman's Body Discovered in Septic Tank Behind Her Home, Handyman Charged with Murder
Police have recovered a body believed to be that of a missing Florida woman inside the septic tank of her home.
Cynthia Cole, 57, was last seen alive on Thursday, Feb. 24, at an event in downtown Jensen Beach.
Deputies spent hours excavating the backyard of Cole's Jensen Beach home and on Saturday morning found a body "submerged in the contents of the tank about four feet underground," police said.
Soon after, detectives arrested 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He is facing a second-degree murder charge, for which he had his first court appearance Sunday and is being held on $750,000 bond. He has yet to enter a plea.
Police said Demich worked as a handyman for Cole.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that investigators located Cole's car on Friday near Demich's home. Snyder said investigators have surveillance footage of Demich walking away from the vehicle.
"We have video evidence of him walking that night that he would have dropped the car off there, and he said he never was near the car and then ultimately said he was driving the car," he said. "So he really was a conglomerate of falsehoods."
Snyder said the crime scene was challenging for the deputies and forensic personnel.
"Our detectives, our forensic people, are nothing short of heroes," he said, WPTV reported. "We actually had to tie ropes around their waist as they went down in there and work right on the edge of that septic system. You know, had they lost their footing, and one did lose his footing, but had one of them gone into that, we would have really been in trouble."
The medical examiner's office is expected to positively identify the body Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.