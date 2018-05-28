'He Has a Gun,' Woman Scribbles in Note at the Vet, Seeking Help to Flee Allegedly Abusive Boyfriend

A Florida woman trying to flee the allegedly abusive boyfriend who was keeping her hostage succeeded when he wouldn’t let her go alone to the vet with her dog and she slipped a panicked note to a staff member.

“Call the cops,” she wrote in shaky handwriting. “My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know.”

Authorities who were called Friday to the DeLand Animal Hospital found a loaded 9mm handgun in the waistband of Jeremy Floyd, a convicted felon, and arrested him on multiple charges related to the victim’s alleged assault and imprisonment, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old woman — whom PEOPLE is not identifying — told police that Floyd, 39, allegedly beat and threatened her during an argument Wednesday night in their DeLand home, then refused to let her leave for two days.

Her harrowing ordeal began, she said, when Floyd accused her of flirting with other men and afterward told her to go into their bedroom because he was going to call several men to come over and have sex with her, according to a criminal complaint that lays out the allegations against him.

The woman told police she pretended to comply but instead went to the bedroom and jumped out of a window.

Floyd caught up to her before she could get away, then dragged her back into the residence by her hair, she alleged to police. She said Floyd struck her “multiple times” with an open hand to her face and head and “threatened to kill her” after retrieving the woman’s own handgun.

The pair wrestled over the weapon, leading it to discharge two to three bullets into the floor and end the argument with Floyd still controlling the gun, the woman said.

She said she then slept for 22 straight hours, suffering from what she believed to be head trauma. After she awoke, “Jeremy apologized for his actions, saying that God was punishing him,” she told police, according to the criminal affidavit.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The woman said that on Friday, she convinced Floyd to let her take her dog to the animal hospital but he refused to let her go alone. On the way, he again pointed the loaded gun at her and threatened to kill her and her entire family, she alleged.

At the vet, the woman made an excuse to go to the bathroom while she and Floyd waited and slipped her note to a staff member, who quietly summoned DeLand law enforcement.

Authorities detained Floyd and recovered the handgun.

Deputies who met with the woman described how her left eye was swollen and bruised, with lacerations on her hand from where she said she had fought for control of the gun and bruises on her arms and legs, which she attributed to her attempted window escape.

She was treated and released from a hospital with a possible concussion.

Floyd told investigators the couple had been drinking alcohol on Wednesday night “while mixing it with suboxone as well as other unknown white pills,” authorities said. He allegedly affirmed the argument but said he was “joking” about calling friends to come have sex with the woman, and he attributed her injuries to her window jump.

“When asked as to why he would not allow [the woman] to leave the residence, Jeremy responded that he did not want her to run into any strangers,” police wrote in their affidavit.

He said he retrieved the handgun and then tried to keep it from the woman in a struggle because “he felt she was going to commit suicide,” the affidavit states.

The sheriff’s office said Floyd, who has an arrest record dating to 1998, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, is charged with domestic violence: aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple battery.

He is being held at the Volusia County jail with no bond.

An attorney for him was not identified in court records. It was unclear Monday if he has entered a plea.