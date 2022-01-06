Aaron Payne was shot in the neck Tuesday morning following a verbal altercation with Natalia Fulton

Fla. Woman Who Fatally Shot Boyfriend in the Street During Argument Claims She Thought She Was Holding BB Gun

The 26-year-old woman Florida authorities arrested this week for fatally shooting her boyfriend says she was not trying to kill him.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Natalia Fulton claims she thought the gun she pointed at Aaron Payne on Tuesday morning was a BB gun.

When the weapon went off, the 41-year-old man was struck by a bullet, and died in the middle of a street in Sanford.

Payne was found covered in blood, and officials declared him dead at the scene.

Fulton has been charged with one count of negligent manslaughter.

Fulton allegedly told investigators she and Payne had an argument and he tried leaving on a bicycle with some of her belongings. She allegedly grabbed one of the bags that Payne had flung over his shoulder and it fell, "revealing what [Fulton] believed was a BB gun."

Per the court documents, Fulton told police she pointed the gun at Payne, trying to scare him into stopping, then accidentally pulled the trigger and shot him in the neck.

Fulton claims she ran over to check on Payne and, seeing all the blood, "became afraid and took the gun" before leaving the area, according to court documents.

Fulton is being held on $60,000 bond. She has yet to plead to the charge against her, and information on her lawyer was unavailable Thursday.

WFTV spoke to Amanda Zenaty, who was friends with the couple.

"I never honestly never thought in a million years that Natalia would kill him … She loved him deeply, at least from what I gathered," Zenaty said. "As far as he's concerned, he loved her just as much if not more."