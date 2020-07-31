Fla. Woman Who Vanished in June Found Amid Vegetation, and 'Person of Interest' Is in Custody

A month after she was reported missing, authorities in Florida announced they had found the body of 22-year-old Takeria Adderly — and they say her death was a homicide.

Police in Lakeland confirmed on late Thursday that a body found Wednesday in heavy vegetation belonged to Adderly, who was reported missing June 30.

The grisly discovery was made by a canine unit training in the area.

Investigators located Adderly's abandoned vehicle on July 7 in Lakeland.

"Evidence from her vehicle recovery led investigators to identify a person of interest in Adderly's disappearance," reads a statement from police.

"That person, Cristian Darrach, age 21, was located on July 10, 2020, and interviewed," it continues. "The investigation, at that time, developed enough probable cause to arrest Darrach for grand theft and burglary of Adderly's vehicle, as well as additional charges of tampering with evidence and violation of probation."

Darrach remains in custody without bond. He has not entered pleas to the charges against him, and does not have an attorney of record who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.

The statement also notes that he "remains a primary person of interest in Adderly's disappearance and now, her death."

Police have not discussed a motive.

An autopsy on the body revealed the cause of death was homicide. The manner of death has not been disclosed.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with any information about Adderly's disappearance or death is urged to call either (863) 834-8975 or (863) 559-5137.