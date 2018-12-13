Fla. Woman Allegedly Stuffed 4 Puppies in a Bag & Swung It Around in Bar: Reports

A 27-year-old Florida woman is in custody after police say she was allegedly seen at a bar swinging a backpack containing four 4-week-old Chihuahua puppies, according to multiple news outlets.

Teresa Gardner was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest following Sunday’s incident, which took place at Briny Irish Pub in Broward County, the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun Sentinel and local TV station WFOR report, citing her arrest report.

She also allegedly threw the sealed bag on tables and benches. (The Broward County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

When the puppies were taken out of the backpack, they were “shaking and tormented,” the reports states, according to the Herald.

“The defendant’s actions tormented and deprived the animals of the necessary oxygen as she transported the animals in a cruel and inhumane manner,” the deputy wrote in the report, according to the Herald.

Gardner appeared in court on Monday, the Sun Sentinel reports, and Broward County Judge Kim Mollica set her bond at $1,000. She also ruled that Gardner was not allowed to keep any pets.

“I find the facts in the probable cause affidavit troubling,” Mollica reportedly said.

According to the Sentinel, Gardner appeared visibly distressed at her hearing and said, at one point, “I didn’t do that!”

Gardner remains in custody in Pompano Beach.

It was unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

WFOR and the Sentinel report that the dogs are in the care of the county, with their mom, and seem to be in good condition.