'Wonderful' Florida Grandmother Is Stabbed to Death, and 13-Year-Old Grandson Is Suspect

Image zoom Gloria Davis Facebook

Florida police have charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death, PEOPLE confirms.

Gloria Davis, 56, was identified as the victim in Monday morning’s fatal attack in St. Petersburg.

Police responded to a 911 call from Davis’ home at around 3:30 a.m., according to a statement from investigators.

Officers arrived to find two children in the home, including the 13-year-old suspect. PEOPLE is not naming the boy because he is a minor.

Davis was dead when police found her in the home.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds, the statement explains.

Detectives still do not know what motivated the violence.

The boy, they say, denies any involvement in the killing.

A friend of Davis’ spoke to Bay News 9, calling the grandmother a “wonderful” woman who loved her grandkids.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Great with them, got them anything they wanted,” Mequel Mobley said. “Just picked them up on the weekend and [kept] them … she was wonderful with them.”

Police are reviewing the boy’s electronic devices and social media accounts to see if it reveals a reason for the killing.

Officers are also speaking to the boy’s friends and family, to generate potential clues.