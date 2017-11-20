Fla. Woman Allegedly Murdered Husband, Hid His Body Behind Fake Wall Then Claimed Self-Defense

A 65-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in Florida’s Okaloosa County, where she’s accused of fatally shooting her husband earlier this month and then hiding his remains behind a brick wall she built inside a closet in the home that they shared.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Barbara Wozniak was initially charged with evidence tampering on Friday and the formal murder charge against her followed on Saturday.

Authorities say she allegedly told her adult children that she killed their father, 72-year old Alfred Wozniak, on Nov. 10 in self-defense. One of them called 911 about the homicide on Nov. 15.

Barbara claimed Alfred “tried to choke her” and she had to shoot him, the sheriff’s department alleged in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Afterward, Barbara allegedly said, she placed her husband’s body “in a closet in the home.”

A subsequent search of the Wozniak revealed a “fabricated brick wall inside a closet under a stairway,” authorities said.

The bricks and drywall were slowly removed, beyond which was concealed “a large dark plastic type of tarp” that appeared to be “shaped in the consistency of an adult body,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

An autopsy determined the body — which was duct-taped at the arms and feet — was Alfred Wozniak and showed he had been shot in the left temple, the sheriff’s department said. The bullet’s trajectory undercut Barbara’s account of the shooting, authorities said.

Detectives also learned that, on Nov. 10, one of the couple’s debit cards was used to buy “nearly $130” worth of supplies, including a large tarp, a plastic sheet, tape and repair mortar.

“Surveillance video shows a white female matching [Barbara]’s description at the check-out counter,” the sheriff’s statement concludes.

Barbara has not entered a plea to the charges she faces and has no attorney on record who could comment on her behalf.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her children for comment. She is being held on an unspecified amount of bail.