Woman Killed After Man Allegedly Breaks into Her Home, Attacks Her in Bed Because She Gave Him 'Mean Look'

A 62-year-old Florida man is facing a murder charge after being accused of breaking into a woman's home, strangling her and stashing her body in a deep freezer, say authorities.

Last Friday, officers were sent to Wilson Boulevard in Jacksonville after a man identified as Steven McInnis claimed he had killed someone, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says in a release.

Officers who arrived at the home found an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead by members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded and began investigating.

Steven Allen McInnis, 62, of Atlantic Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a depraved mind in connection with the death of the woman, who has not been publicly identified, according to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

Chilling new details of the slaying were revealed in an arrest report first obtained by News4JAX and First Coast News.

When officers pulled up to the home, they saw McInnis loading items into his truck, which was parked in the driveway.

While searching the home, investigators found a woman's body stuffed in a deep freezer in the garage, the report alleges, according to News4Jax.

They also found what looked like fresh blood on a bed, nightstand and floor of the master bedroom and on the kitchen floor, the report says.

According to the report, which is redacted in some sections, the victim knew McInnis and was dealing with him about the estate of another person.

Their dealings were apparently "causing tension with the woman," the report alleges, per News4Jax.

At some point, the victim called McInnis, "saying that she wanted everything he took from the estate back and that she wanted the keys," the report states.

McGinnis "arrived at her house, and let himself in," the report states.

"He stated he usually knocks on the door but this time he did not; and then he found the victim on her bed in her bedroom," the report states, First Coast News reports. "He stated that she gave him a 'mean' look, which sent him over the edge."

McInnis called police and then his wife, the report alleges.

The medical examiner found a cut on the victim's head and signs of strangulation, the report states.

The report also lists the weapons used in the crime were "personal weapons (hands/fist/feet/teeth/etc.)," First Coast News reports.

Neighbor Kenneth Fishman told News4Jax that the woman who lived at the home was in her 80s.

"She was a very private person," Fishman told News4Jax. "We'd see her periodically. She'd come out in her walker. She'd work on the yard a little bit."

McInnis is being held without bond in the Duval County jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 31.