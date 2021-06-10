Veronica Sacco, 29, was found dead in a remote area in April, and now her boyfriend has been charged with murder

Fla. Mother Found Slain in Woods Was Allegedly Threatened by Boyfriend with Gun Weeks Prior to Killing

Weeks after Veronica Sacco was reported missing on April 12, the young mother's remains were found in a remote area of Florida. Now, her boyfriend is being charged in her death.

On April 26, the Lake County Sheriff's Office identified a body found as that of Sacco, 29, a spokesman for the sheriff's office confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sacco's boyfriend, 21-year-old Denzelle Jordan Turner of Orlando, was arrested in May in connection with her death, the Orlando Sentinel, WESH, and the Daily Commercial report.

On June 2, Turner was extradited from Marietta, Ga., to Florida to face charges related to the April 13 murder of what police at the time called "a female acquaintance," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a release Tuesday.

Turner has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Denzelle Jordan Turner Denzelle Jordan Turner | Credit: Lake County Jail

Though the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it couldn't confirm whether Sacco is Turner's victim, FDLE agents described the relationship between the two as "volatile" and "violent," WESH reports.

Turner is alleged to have murdered his victim in her Orange County home and then moved the remains to a rural location in Lake County, according to the FDLE. Her body was found by wildlife surveyors.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities secured the arrest warrant for Turner in May. During the investigation, Turner fled to Georgia.

On May 13, the Cobb County Police Department located Turner's vehicle parked in a Marietta motel. He was arrested by the CCPD on May 14 and later booked into the Lake County Jail, where he remains held, online records show.

It is unclear whether Turner has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In the meantime, Sacco's family and friends are mourning their loss.

In an emotional post on Ever Loved, her father wrote, "My daughter, my babygirl, love of my life. Words cannot begin to describe my grief and how I miss you. I can only say that you are in my heart, your children, my grandchildren will be cared for and justice will be served."

To contribute to the fund set up for her children, visit her memorial page at Ever Loved.