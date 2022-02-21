Florida Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Husband Over 140 Times

Joan Burke is being held without bond after allegedly stabbing her husband to death in their home

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her husband over 140 times.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Melvin Weller, 62, was found dead with "multiple stab wounds and lacerations" in the kitchen of his home by his stepson on Feb. 11, CNN reported Sunday.

In the 911 call, when a dispatcher asked if anyone else was home, the stepson "paused for several seconds and then said his mother Joan Burke was there," per the outlet.

When police arrived, they found Weller's wife, Joan Burke, 61, lying in the bedroom. She was reportedly conscious and alert, but remained silent. Burke was then transported to JFK Hospital for evaluation due to lacerations found on her hands, according to police reports obtained by WPTV.

At the couple's home, authorities reportedly found cleaning tools near the victim's body, blood smeared on the walls, as well as knives and a meat cleaver in the sink.

With a warrant, law enforcement also discovered a garbage bag containing a blood-stained nightgown allegedly belonging to the suspect, and a cellphone which investigators believe belonged to the victim, per WPTV.

An autopsy later revealed that Weller was stabbed over 140 times, and also sustained a skull fracture following a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

The Palm Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.