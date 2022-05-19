Neighbors told a local news outlet that Clio Marcia Trice and the elderly man — whose identity has not been released publicly — were a married couple

Florida Woman Charged in Killing and Burying of an 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard

A Florida woman has been charged in connection with the murder of an elderly man, who she told police that she killed and then buried in a backyard.

Clio Marcia Trice was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, after she told neighbors that she had killed an 81-year-old man — whose identity has not yet been released — according to the Miami Herald.

Trice, 50, allegedly told neighbors that she had first hit the elderly man in the head, the outlet reported, citing local authorities. She then allegedly told nearby residents that she later strangled the man until he was dead. The confession prompted neighbors to call the police, per the Miami Herald.

A representative for the Miami Gardens Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Local 10 News reported that authorities obtained a search warrant for Trice's home. When police arrived, the woman approached them in her front yard and reportedly admitted to killing and burying the man.

Authorities then found a wooden plank in her backyard that was covered in dirt, covering the location where the man's body was later found, according to the outlet.

Trice is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. It was not immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that Trice and the older man were a married couple. Authorities said, however, that Trice told them that while she was indeed involved with the man, "their relationship developed more into a father-daughter relationship."

The outlet reported that Trice had also said she and the victim would "regularly argue" and "have physical altercations."