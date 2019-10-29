Florida Woman, 41, Gives Birth to Twins After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Teen For Years

Image zoom Spring Turner Volusia County Jail

A 41-year-old Florida woman is accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy and giving birth to his twins.

Spring Turner, of Volusia County, was charged with sexual battery and engaging in sexual conduct with a minor 12 to 18 years old Thursday, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, KOAT, WKMJ report.

The alleged abuse was discovered after the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office received an email tip from a friend of the boy’s family in April.

In the email, the friend, Amber Montgomery, alleged that Turner had been sexually abusing the boy since he was 15 years old and had gotten pregnant by him when he was 17.

When investigators spoke to the boy, he confirmed the allegations, accusing Turner of abusing him when she got high on marijuana.

Over the course of the two or three years, the boy alleged he was sexually abused by Turner at least 20 times. He said the last instance occurred on July 4 2018, when Turner allegedly threatened to have the boy kicked out of where he’d been living if he did not have sex with her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMJ.

The boy alleged that during that sexual encounter, the twins were conceived.

During police questioning, Turner claimed that she didn’t know who the twins’ father was and that she had been told by others that she had sex with the boy but couldn’t remember because she was drunk. She allegedly accused him of taking advantage of her under threat of being “punished,” the affidavit states.

A DNA test allegedly confirmed the boy is the twins’ father. It is unclear whether Turner has an attorney to comment on her behalf. She remains behind bars at Volusia County Branch Jail on $25,000 bail.