Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Ex-Boyfriend's Cat into a River After Fight

Christa Anne Thistle was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing her ex-boyfriend's cat into a river while locked in its crate

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing her ex-boyfriend's cat in a river following a fight, according to local authorities.

On Thursday, Christa Anne Thistle got into a heated argument over her boyfriend not moving out fast enough following the couple's breakup, authorities reported in a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. According to the police report, at some point during the argument the 53-year-old began removing her ex-boyfriend's belongings, including his cat, Stanley, from an RV at the Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill. Thistle then allegedly threw Stanley into the river while the pet was still caged in a crate.

The report states that the ex-boyfriend jumped in the water to rescue Stanley, "but estimated the cat was submerged for about 20 seconds."

Deputies were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m.

When officials arrived, they observed that "Stanley was still wet and shivering," according to the report. "... The boyfriend was wet from the waist down, consistent with jumping in the river to save him."

Thistle denied throwing the cat into the river, but was later arrested and transported to Volusia County Branch Jail. She was charged with animal cruelty as well as simple assault after she allegedly demanded to make a phone call, bond out and kill her ex-boyfriend, investigators report. She remained in custody Friday morning, "with no bond pending first appearance," the police report states.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office released brief body-cam footage of the arrest. In the video, Thistle is seen being placed in handcuffs while the cat is wrapped in blankets.