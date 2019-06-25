Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Her 7-Year-Old Daughter and Stepfather to Death

Image zoom Alyssa Marie Torres Port St. Lucie PD

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly slaughtering her family early Monday morning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department announced on Twitter that Alyssa Marie Torres, 29, had been taken into custody after allegedly fatally shooting her 7-year-old daughter and her stepfather and also injuring her mother.

At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments on Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Sgt. Detective Terry Henkel said at a news conference.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered Felix Rivera, 54, and the 7-year-old, who has been identified by family members as Amarilyss Martinez, had been shot to death, Henkel explained.

They also located a third victim — 53-year-old Marisol Rivera, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Before being rushed to a nearby hospital to have her injuries assessed, Marisol identified her daughter Torres as the shooter, Henkel said during the conference.

However, Torres had already fled the scene, driving off in a 2005 Toyota RAV4, he told reporters.

She was later located and arrested at around 10:30 a.m., just eight miles from where the shooting took place, Henkel continued.

Alyssa Marie Torres Port St. Lucie PD

Henkel said she is currently cooperating with detectives and has admitted to the killings.

“We anticipate getting a full story,” he added.

At this time, police believe Torres acted alone and are still currently looking for a motive.

“It’s very frightening, it’s very frustrating, and a lot is taking place when you get to dynamic events like this,” Henkel said during the news conference.

Relatives of the victims have been left distraught following news of the deaths.

“That was my little sister, I lost my sister, an innocent child that didn’t deserve this,” Denise Sawyer said of the slain child to CBS 12 News.

A former coworker of Torres has also spoken out about the shooting, explaining she’s in complete shock.

“She had talked about her mother like they had a close relationship and her mother did everything for her, bought her things, and during Christmas would buy her jewelry and get her different things and helped her out, pay her bills,” Angela McLendon, who worked with Alyssa at a women’s health clinic told TC Palm.

“For this to happen and for them to say it’s her, I can’t wrap my head around it, what would push her to do this to her own family,” McLendon told the outlet. “I don’t get it, doesn’t make sense.”

Henkel said Torres will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A lawyer for Torres could not immediately be identified.