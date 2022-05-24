Fla. Woman and Infant Nephew Beaten to Death, Neighbors Say Suspect Complained About Baby Crying

A Florida man is accused of killing a woman and her 10-month-old nephew in their home, then fatally shooting a third person after getting into a car accident.

Dale Daniel Spidle, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, premeditated murder, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, reckless driving and resisting an officer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is currently being held without bond in Broward County Jail.

Coral Springs police said Elizabeth Carmona, 61, and the infant were attacked on May 20 at an apartment complex.

"After entering the victim's residence, Spidle attacked both victims without provocation and fled the residence, resulting in several vehicle crashes and the murder of another male adult in Pompano Beach," according to a police press release.

Police said Carmona died at the scene. The infant was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office, Carmona and the infant died as a result of "blunt force trauma." The name of the infant has not been released.

Neighbor Diane Hirschfeld told CBS Miami that Spidle allegedly had issues with the boy's parents over noise, though police have not yet announced a motive for the killings.

Elizabeth Carmona Elizabeth Carmona

Police said Carmona was a relative of the infant and his parents. According to Local 10 News he is Carmona's nephew.

Local 10 reports that Carmona had recently arrived in the U.S. from Colombia to take care of the boy.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police began investigating on May 20 when officers were called to a shooting and a hit-and-run accident involving several vehicles in Pompano Beach. Authorities allege that after the collision, Spidle — who was driving a silver Kia Optima — shot the driver of a white 2021 Ford pickup. The driver later died at the hospital.

The suspected gunman fled the scene in the Ford pickup and got into another accident in Coconut Creek, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office complaint affidavit. After the accident, Spidle allegedly fled on foot and unsuccessfully attempted to steal another vehicle in a parking lot.

He was soon captured by Coconut Creek police officers.

Police went to his Coral Spring condo complex where they found Carmona and the infant.