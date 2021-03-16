Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez has been charged with practicing medicine without a license and resisting arrest without violence

Fla. Woman Who Allegedly Pretended to Be Plastic Surgeon, Botched Nose Job Is Arrested Mid-Procedure

A Florida woman was arrested after police say that she posed as a licensed plastic surgeon and botched a man's nose job.

According to the Miami Herald, which cites police, Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, 56, was in the middle of performing another procedure on Thursday when police arrested her.

Authorities began to investigate Jimenez De Rodriguez last month after they received a complaint from a former patient who said that his nose job had been botched.

The alleged victim in that case, Vincenzo Zurlo, told NBC Miami that he met Jimenez De Rodriguez through a friend. He had been getting Botox treatments for a few months before asking her about a rhinoplasty.

Zurlo tells the station that he was unhappy with the initial procedure and was suffering from extreme pain. He alleges that Jimenez De Rodriguez offered to perform a second corrective procedure, but the results were also disappointing.

"She ruined my life," Zurlo told the station, adding that he paid $2,800 for the surgery.

Investigators tell the Herald that Jimenez De Rodriguez isn't licensed to practice medicine in the state of Florida.

Jimenez De Rodriguez is being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $5,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms. She has been charged with practicing medicine without a license and resisting arrest without violence.