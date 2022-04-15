According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, 27-year-old Alexandra Cupolo confessed to murdering her mother, Jacqueline Cupolo, and emergency room physician Andrew Sturm

Fla. Woman Allegedly Killed Mother and Physician Fiancé, Then Said, 'The Occult Made Me Do This'

A Florida woman who allegedly shot her mother and fiancé to death told police officers "the occult made me do this," according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The report alleges that 27-year-old Alexandra Cupolo confessed to murdering her mother, Jacqueline Cupolo, and fiancé, emergency room physician Andrew Sturm.

On Tuesday, Palm Beach Gardens police officers conducted a welfare check on Sturm at his Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., home after he failed to show up for work at JFK North Hospital, per the report.

Officers made contact with a neighbor who told them he had not seen Sturm that day, but that he had heard gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

Upon inspection of the perimeter, through a window, authorities reported seeing a woman lying in bed. Police said she was unresponsive to their knocks. "Fearing for her safety," they entered the residence, the report read.

Two people — who authorities identified as Sturm and Jacqueline — were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds. Alexandra, who was "seemingly in and out of consciousness," was the only other person found in the home.

According to the report, she told investigators to "look in the fridge" and said, "the occult made me do this, it was self-defense."

Further investigation led authorities to find a note in the kitchen. Written on it were the words, "It was self-defense." Alexandra also reportedly included instructions on how to care for her dogs.

"The occult were messing with me. Don't believe anything bad. I am telling the truth," the note concluded, according to police.

Alexandra's last will and testament and living will were also found in a manila envelope nearby.

In the room where Alexandra was found, detectives discovered a gun on the nightstand. Six casings were also located throughout the house.

According to the report, she was taken to a local hospital, where she confessed to the killings.

"I shot my mom, and then I shot Andrew," Alexandra allegedly said. "My mom is a b----, so I shot her," the report stated. She told police she shot her fiancé because "he was standing next to her."

"It's alright. He's at peace," she added.

Investigators also noted that Alexandra admitted to conducting a "test fire" in her bedroom "because she had never shot a gun before and wanted to test it before she used it."