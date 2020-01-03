Florida Woman Allegedly Admits She Drowned Her Dog in Bathtub

Image zoom Margaret Kinsella Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Police in Florida have arrested a 43-year-old woman who allegedly admitted she drowned her dog because the animal was biting her and barking too much.

“I drowned my dog,” Margaret Kinsella allegedly confessed to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to an online arrest report viewed by PEOPLE.

Authorities were called to her Bradenton, Florida, residence in early November 2019 by a maintenance worker who was servicing her air conditioning unit.

Police allege Kinsella took her adult Labrador retriever out of its kennel for a walk, the arrest report states. The animal’s age and name were not disclosed in the report.

Kinsella later returned with the dog, according to the maintenance worker, before leading the animal into the bathroom.

The worker reported hearing “loud screaming” from both Kinsella and the dog. He told police that he cracked the bathroom door open and asked Kinsella if she needed assistance with the animal, “and Margaret refused,” the report states.

Within five minutes, “even louder screaming” started coming from the bathroom. When the maintenance worker went to check on Kinsella, he said he saw the dog floating in the tub, the arrest report states.

The arrest report alleges police spoke with Kinsella when they first arrived at her home, and “Margaret admitted to purposely drowning her dog.”

It adds: “She stated, ‘I drowned my dog.’ She stated she became so upset with her dog barking all the time and biting her that her anger built up and she drowned the dog.”

Kinsella also cited the added stress caused by the deaths of both her husband and her father within the past year in justifying her actions, the report alleges.

Kinsella was charged with third-degree felony animal cruelty on Dec. 17, after the results of a necropsy on her Labrador retriever confirmed it was drowned.

Kinsella was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond. She is due in court on Jan. 10, at which time she’ll be asked to enter a plea to the charge against her.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her for comment, and it was unclear Friday if she has retained an attorney.

Under Florida law, she faces a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.