Fla. Woman Allegedly Fatally Attacked Mother After Being Left Out of Will: 'I Beat Up My Mom'

A Florida woman is accused of beating her 85-year-old mother to death after learning she’d been left out of her will, PEOPLE confirms.

Gabriela Perero, 53, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a person over 65 years old in the death of her 85-year-old mother, Luisa Perero, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

Perero allegedly told Broward County deputies she killed her mother in a fit of rage over her inheritance.

“I guess I’m going to jail … I beat up my mom,” Perero allegedly admitted when asked by deputies what happened.

Perero allegedly said that last Thursday, she became angry after learning her mother planned to give money to her siblings — despite Perero’s assertion that she cared for the elderly woman, according to the arrest report.

Perero allegedly admitted she “ransacked” her mother’s home, where she was temporarily living, destroying paperwork and breaking picture frames, before turning her violence toward her mom.

“You destroyed my life so I’m going to destroy you!” Perero told deputies she screamed as she allegedly attacked her mother.

She allegedly admitted she pushed her mother to the floor, grabbed her arms and “ripped her skin off.” She then allegedly said she grabbed her mother by the neck with both hands and squeezed.

“I did it all,” Perero allegedly said.

Afterward, Perero allegedly admitted she took her mother to the bathroom and washed the blood off her body before putting her to bed. She then called 911, the arrest report states.

“I don’t want her to die,” Perero allegedly said while handcuffed in the back of a squad car.

Luisa Perero died one day after she was brought to the hospital, according to the arrest report.

Her body was covered in lacerations, the arrest report states, and an autopsy conducted declared her death to be a homicide.

Perero remains behind bars in the Broward County Jail, according to the Cox Media Group. She is being held without bail. It is unclear whether she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.