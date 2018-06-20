Mom Allegedly Opens Fire on Son After Argument: 'I'll Be Damned If I Let Him Have the Last Word'

A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly opening fire on her son following an argument on Saturday — saying, according to one witness, “I’ll be damned if I let him have the last word.”

PEOPLE confirms that 66-year-old Priscilla Ann Ethridge, of Panama City Beach, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to a police report first obtained by the Panama City News Herald, Ethridge lives with her 46-year-old son. The two had been having an argument Saturday night at home when the son stormed out of the house and rode away on his bicycle.

A nephew told deputies that Ethridge then grabbed a .22-caliber revolver and got into her car to chase after her son, saying, “I’ll be damned if I let him have the last word,” the police report states.

According to the report, Ethridge caught up to her son and allegedly fired one shot. It did not hit the victim and he was unharmed.

The police report reflects differing accounts of what prompted the gunfire, however.

Ethridge told authorities she believed that her son had taken her cell phone and she yelled at him to return it. She alleged that her son grabbed the door of her car, prompting her to fire the shot to “scare” him into letting go.

But her son had a different story, saying that he was trying to get away from his mom when she drove up next to him. She rolled down the window, according to the son, and yelled that she was going to shoot him.

Police arrested Ethridge and confiscated her gun, which had one spent shell casing in the chamber, according to the police report.

The cell phone in question was later located at her home.

Ethridge was booked into the Bay County Jail, PEOPLE confirms. Bond has been set at $2,500, but she remains in custody.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf, and she has not yet entered a plea.