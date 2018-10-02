Fla. Woman Allegedly Attacked Boyfriend with Knife Because He Refused to Have Sex with Her

A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly striking her boyfriend with a kitchen knife after he repeatedly refused to have sex with her, PEOPLE confirms.

Police were called to 27-year-old Katherine Nieves-Tavarez’s apartment in Vero Beach around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 27. When officers knocked on the door, Nieves-Tavarez “answered the door with blood on her clothing and blood on her hands,” according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Police also observed Nieves-Tavarez’s live-in boyfriend Amaury Vazquez Carrero fall to the floor with blood covering his face.

“She hit me with a knife,” he allegedly stated. “I can’t see.”

Vazquez Carrero told police that he was sitting on a couch in the living room when Nieves-Tavarez asked him to have sex, which he declined.

After he turned down her repeated requests for sex, he alleged that Nieves-Tavarez got mad and began yelling at him. Then, he alleged, she followed him outside with a large silver kitchen knife “screaming at him, and she proceeded to hit him in the face multiple times with the silver kitchen knife,” the report states.

Vazquez Carrero alleged the attack happened so quickly he couldn’t remember how many times he was struck.

According to the report, Vazquez Carrero suffered multiple lacerations to his face, redness around his neck and chest and his shirt was torn. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Nieves-Tavarez told police that Vazquez Carrero had come home after being out with a friend with “a scar on his face already.” She alleged that when when she asked him about the scar, “he became angry and attacked her with the knife,” the report states.

According to the report, Nieves-Tavarez allegedly could not “give any specific information about her account of the story.”

Police discovered blood on the outside patio as well as a knife on a patio chair with “blood drops on it, and no blood on the sharp edge of the blade,” the report states.

Nieves-Tavarez was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon that night and held on a $15,000 bond, online records show. She has yet to be charged.

The Vero Beach Police Department could not be reached for comment.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on October 31. It is unclear if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.