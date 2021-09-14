Fla. Woman Admits Threatening to Kill Vice President Kamala Harris, Faces 5 Years in Prison

The woman admitted that in February, she sent her imprisoned husband 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill the vice president

A Florida nurse could spend the next five years in prison after admitting late last week to threatening the life of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a six count indictment, charging her with making threats against Harris, 56, according to a statement from the Department of Justice obtained by PEOPLE.

In court, Phelps admitted that in February, she sent her husband — who was in prison — 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill the vice president.

"The videos show Phelps making the threats, screaming curse words, saying that she had accepted $53,000, to carry out the 'hit' against Vice President Harris, and explaining that she would carry out the assassination within 50 days," reads the statement.

"Some of the video clips she recorded herself; others, she had her children record," the statement continues. "After sending these videos, Phelps sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range."

Then, two days later, "Phelps applied for a concealed weapon permit," the statement explains.

"Phelps also admitted to telling law enforcement officers who handled this case, that if they had not come to her house, she 'doesn't know' what would have happened," the statement adds.

The indictment against Phelps says the woman, who is Black, reportedly told investigators she threatened Harris because she believes the vice president is not actually Black. Harris' parents were Indian and Jamaican immigrants who met in California.

She also told police she believed Harris had placed her hand over her purse instead of on the Bible during her swearing-in — a claim that has been proven false

Her attorneys have argued she was merely venting her frustrations to her husband, reports the Miami Herald.