Fla. Woman Accused in Fatal DUI Crash Smiles in Mugshot — and Victim's Daughter Is Furious

A Florida teen whose mother died after an accused drunk driver slammed into their car is furious that the suspect was photographed smiling broadly in her mugshot, multiple outlets report.

“That disgusts me and that means she has no remorse for what she did at all and I hope that judge sees that picture and says the same thing,” the crash victim’s daughter, Shiyanne Kroll, 18, told local station WKMG.

Kroll’s 60-year-old mother, Sandra Clarkson, died four days after the crash at an Orlando hospital, WKMG reports.

The crash took place May 10. Angenette Welk, 44, of Ocala, was arrested for driving under the influence after her Chevrolet Avalanche rammed into the back of a Hyundai Elantra driven by Kroll in which Clarkson was a passenger, sending it crashing into a tractor-trailer that was stopped in front of it, WKMG reports.

Kroll suffered minor injuries in the crash while Clarkson was initially left paralyzed and brain dead, the Miami Herald reports. The tractor-trailer driver — who was transporting horses — was uninjured.

Welk was initially charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI with property damage, the Ocala Star-Banner reports.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $10,000 bond on May 11.

After Clarkson died, Welk’s charges were upgraded to DUI manslaughter, according to the Ocala Star-Banner. She has not yet entered a plea to the upgraded charges. PEOPLE’s call for comment to her attorney were not immediately returned.

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Welk was driving on U.S. Highway 27 in Marion County and initially told police she dropped her phone, causing her to slam into the Elantra, WKMG reports.

When Florida Highway Patrol troopers allegedly smelled alcohol on her breath, they gave her a field sobriety test, which she allegedly had difficulty completing, WKMG reports.

Her blood alcohol level was .172 — more than twice the legal limit, police said, according to WKMG.

Clarkson was visiting Marion County to celebrate one of her daughters’ graduation from college.

“She was a great mom,” Clarkson’s son, Keith Zetzer, told the Ocala Star Banner. “We’re taking the news very hard … Our family is asking for them to prosecute to the fullest extent.”

Clarkston’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover funeral costs.

“Please don’t drink and drive,” Zetzer wrote on the page.