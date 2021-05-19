Florida Woman, 43, Allegedly Crashes Kids Birthday Party and Rapes 17-Year-Old 

Jessica Good, 43, has been charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor

A Florida woman has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities allege that she raped a teenage boy after a birthday party, while a 12-year-old girl slept nearby.

Jessica Good, 43, has been charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Deputies allege that the 17-year-old boy attended a 16th birthday party at a bowling alley. The party later migrated to an acquaintance's home in Port Charlotte.

Police say that Good and another woman had reportedly been out drinking when they crashed the party.

According to charging documents obtained by WINK-TV, Good allegedly gave alcohol to the 17-year-old victim. The report alleges that the victim had not previously had any alcohol.

Good's friend allegedly went to bed, leaving Good alone with the teens. According to CBS-12, the victim told deputies that Good then began making "uncomfortable sexual comments."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police allege that Good raped the teen just a foot away from a 12-year-old girl who had fallen asleep in a bean bag chair.

After the 12-year-old was awakened by the noise, she noticed Good and the teen engaged in intercourse, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The 17-year-old victim got up from the loveseat to use the restroom, then returned to the loveseat where the suspect was lying," the statement alleges. "At this time, the sexual activity continued between the 17-year-old victim and Good. Immediately after, Good retrieved her clothing and personal belongings and left the home."

The 17-year-old reported the incident to his school's staff on May 11. The school contacted the sheriff's office who interviewed both Good and the victim.

The arrest report alleges that Good told investigators that she had "blacked out" and couldn't remember the incident.