Fla. Wife Still Missing Weeks After Filing Divorce Petition with Husband, Who's Charged with Murder

A Florida woman whose estranged husband is accused of kidnapping and murdering her has not been seen in weeks, and police are seeking the public’s help.

Gretchen Anthony, 51, was reportedly last seen March 20 at her home in Jupiter, according to a news release posted by Jupiter Police to the agency’s Facebook page.

On March 26 members of Gretchen’s family reported her missing.

At the time, the couple was in the midst of a divorce they jointly sought with a court filing on February 28, reports the Palm Beach Post.

A cadaver dog trained to detect the smell of decomposition picked up a scent inside Gretchen’s home. The investigation also turned up Gretchen’s abandoned Mini Cooper in the parking lot of the Jupiter Medical Center.

When David, 43, was located and arrested March 31 about 1,900 miles away in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a second cadaver dog alerted on David’s 2016 black Nissan Frontier pickup, police said. It was unclear what led police to him.

Citing “further evidence,” police said “it is believed David E. Anthony is responsible for her disappearance and related homicide which was determined to have occurred on March 21.”

David was charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder and remains in a New Mexico jail awaiting extradition to Florida where he would be required to enter a plea. An attorney who might speak on his behalf was not identified.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the couple were married in March 2015.

Two days before Gretchen was last seen, David bonded out of jail after being detained in Riviera Beach on a charge of violently resisting arrest, the newspaper reports. The bond included the requirement that he not leave Palm Beach County.

Authorities seeking help say they believe David’s pickup truck, to which he occasionally affixed a magnetic sticker reading “FPL” on the side, or Gretchen’s dark blue Mini Cooper may have been used in the alleged kidnapping and presumed murder, and ask anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicles to call police at 561-741-2235.