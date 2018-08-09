A Florida man who was reportedly visiting New York City for a relative’s wedding is dead after he was punched in the face by an unidentified man while hailing a cab on Sunday.

Sandor Szabo had traveled to N.Y.C. from Boca Raton over the weekend to watch his stepsister get married in Queens, local TV station WPIX reports, citing police sources.

Early Sunday morning, after a night out, Szabo, 35, left his brother’s hotel and ordered an Uber back to his hotel, according to WPIX and Florida stations WPEC and WPBF.

While waiting for his ride, Szabo mistook a white SUV for his car home and knocked on the window, WPIX reports.

That’s when the driver of the vehicle got out and punched him in the face, N.Y.C. police said in a news release. Szabo was knocked unconscious after falling back and hitting his head on the ground, according to police.

A 17-year-old witness told WPIX that he helped the driver prop Szabo up against another vehicle.

“Me and the man, we picked him up and leaned him against a car so he would stop choking on his blood until the ambulance came,” the teen said.

The driver fled the scene after the attack, according to the police news release. He is described as bald, with dark skin.

Surveillance video of the suspected assailant was subsequently released by authorities.



After being punched, Szabo was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to authorities.

While his relatives have reportedly been too distraught to comment, his employer, What If Media, mourned his passing on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Sandor was super outgoing, friendly, and an incredibly smart businessman. He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring,” the company wrote.

“He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person.”

Sandor Szabo What If Media Group/Facebook

The post continued: “We will remember his bright smile, his positive attitude, his passion for our company (and each of us), his love of fish, fishing, and cooking, and his love of family. His beautiful spirit and his love of life will remain with us. We are going to miss him dearly.”

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the N.Y.C. Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), for Spanish.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or via text at 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

